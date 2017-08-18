Celebrities usually publicize their cameos, but it looks like Amy Schumer wanted to keep a particular appearance under wraps.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the comedian and her sister, Kim Caramele, were spotted in the background of an episode of Judge Judy, but the instance went without an official announcement from Schumer herself.
When Twitter users spotted Schumer in the audience (making faces, naturally), they expressed their disbelief, but snapped pictures to prove that it wasn't a courtroom hallucination. It's not often that a late-night fixture gets facetime during the afternoon lineup alongside soap operas and other would-be TV judges.
It wasn't just a treat to see her in the studio audience, fans were also loving the fact that Schumer is a big Judge Judy fan. The case of the day? Missing Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. Riveting stuff in and of itself, but Schumer's appearance made it so much better.
#spotted @amyschumer cutting up on one of my favorite shows #JudgeJudy pic.twitter.com/ub6VPEF04N— BeardGang 73 (@cowboy88fan) August 17, 2017
@amyschumer You like Judge Judy too?! pic.twitter.com/2BsIicU21j— Anthony Perez (@RainbowRider928) August 17, 2017
1. Why is @JudgeJudy taking cases about @yugioh— DOAT Podcast (@DorkOfAllTrades) August 17, 2017
2. What you doing @amyschumer; why you at Judge Judy pic.twitter.com/90LJd9BTH0
Schumer confirmed her appearance, though she didn't add any of the more expressive photos that fans managed to snap during the taping. Fans captured her looking extremely serious and contemplative as well as goofing off.
"Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy," she captioned an Instagram post. "My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!"
EW notes that Schumer did tease her visit to the TV courtroom back in May with a video, but that's basically eons ago in the world of social media, so it's understandable that fans and viewers forgot all about it.
In the short clip, Schumer actually took a seat in Judge Judy Sheindlin's hallowed chair and fooled around with Petri Hawkins-Byrd, the show's bailiff.
