7 Days In 60 Seconds: Charlottesville To Abortion Laws

It can seem impossible to keep up with all the news these days, so here's what happened this week in a New York minute.
Trump Calls Charlottesville Victim "Beautiful"
Violence at white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, VA last weekend ended in the death of one woman, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and two police officers. It took President Trump more than 48 hours to publicly say Heyer's name, and his first tweet about her focused on her looks.
Terror Attacks In Spain
Two terror attacks in Spain killed at least 14 and injured 100, according to Spanish officials. After tweeting that the U.S. condemns the first attack, President Trump touted a myth about a U.S. Army general executing Muslim prisoners with bullets covered in pig’s blood.
A New WH Communications Director
Loyal Trump staffer Hope Hicks was named interim White House communications director following Anthony Scaramucci speedy departure.
An Abortion Rights Win & Loss
Oregon's governor signed a law expanding insurance coverage for abortion procedures and other reproductive health services, while Texas' governor signed a law restricting insurance coverage for abortions.
More Tampons & Pads In Prisons
The Federal Bureau of Prisons mandated that facilities offer female inmates a variety of tampons and pads for free, increasing access to the necessary products.
A Long Read For The Weekend
Jia Tolentino explains what she calls Charlottesville's — and America's — "fetish for tradition," which downplays existing racism.
How To Take Action This Weekend
Along with Heyer, 19 others were injured in Charlottesville on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters standing against white nationalism. If you want to donate to the victims, many have fundraisers set up. You can also support local organizations such as the Charlottesville Chapter of the NAACP and the Charlottesville Solidarity Legal Fund working to protect people of color's rights in Virginia.
Tomorrow, there's a "free speech" rally scheduled to take place in Boston. Although the organizers said their group isn't associated with the white nationalists who gathered in Charlottesville, The Boston Globe reports that right-wing extremists plan to speak. If you live near Boston, there are two counter-protests planned, titled "Fight Supremacy!" and "Stand for Solidarity."
