How World Leaders Responded To The Barcelona Terror Attack

Terrorist attacks in Spain Thursday night and Friday morning left 14 dead and at least 100 injured. Four people were arrested in relation to the van that plowed into a crowded Barcelona district, though the driver still hasn't been identified, and Spanish police killed five people who attacked a resort in Cambrils.
In a statement on its Aamaq news agency, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the first attack in Barcelona. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a news conference that the fight against terrorism "is the principal priority for free and open societies like ours," Reuters reports. "It is a global threat and the response has to be global."
Immediately after the deadly attack, other world leaders began responding to the violence. See what they said ahead.
This article was originally published on August 17, 2017. It has since been updated.