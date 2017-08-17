Surprise beauty sales are almost as good as finding a random $5 in your pants pocket, so stumbling across Too Faced's Just Because sale just made this week that much better. To be upfront: This is not a major blowout, but don't underestimate the savings to be had here. The brand is known for its travel-sized products and sample sets that let you indulge in its best-selling formulas without spending too much money. Now, those special offers are up to 65% off on the site... because, why not?
If you're in the market for a beginner-friendly lip plumper, budge-proof mascara, or bronzer in practically every shade imaginable, this is something you have to check out. The sale is taking place now through Monday, August 21, so click ahead to check out all the best products available. (We won't tell anyone where you'll be spending your Friday paycheck...)