Two Beautiful Dads Just Became Models For Acne Studios

Acne Studios will debut its latest collection in-stores and online on August 17, but we might be even more excited about the ad campaign than the clothing. Kordale Lewis and Kaleb Anthony, a same-sex couple, modeled for the campaign along with their four beautiful children and the photos are so stunning.
The collection was designed around the concept of the evolving definition of "family," so Lewis and Anthony were the perfect fit. The Atlanta-based couple first gained national attention in 2014 when they shared an Instagram photo of themselves brushing their daughters' hair before school.
"Being fathers is getting our daughters up at 5:30 am making breakfast getting them dressed for school and putting them on the bus by 6:30. This is a typical day in our household. It's not easy but we enjoy every moment and every minute of #fatherhood," the caption read.
Acne photographed the couple, along with their four children, in a New York City hotel. The company also conducted an in-depth interview with Lewis and Anthony and turned it into a publication that can be found in stores or viewed on Acne's website.
"I love those images of families dressing in the same outfit, and this new collection dedicated to the face motif also has a similar feeling of staple goods," said Jonny Johansson, the creative director of Acne. "It is also a way of highlighting that while every family is different, we all have the same love and want the best for our children. There is no ‘normal’ family — all families are normal."
