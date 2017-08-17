Two Beautiful Dads Just Became Models For Acne Studios

Being fathers is getting our daughters up at 5:30 am making breakfast getting them dressed for school and putting them on the bus by 6:30 .This is a typical day in our household . It's not easy but we enjoy every moment and eveny minute of #fatherhood . #proudfathers #blackfathers #prouddads #gaydads

A post shared by Kordale N Kaleb (@kordalenkaleb) on Jan 14, 2014 at 7:17am PST