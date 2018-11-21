Story from Movies

The Movie Seduction Scenes You’ll Want to Copy

Elena Nicolaou
Rarely do real-life seductions proceed as smoothly as they do on film. In movies, characters are brave enough to roll out bold lines of dialogue at just the right time, and don’t choke on their words. They understand each other’s sexual innuendos perfectly. They leap into hot tubs or casually make cocktails, confident the object of their affections will succumb eventually.
As anyone who’s tried (and failed) to communicate their burning desire in a single glance can attest, real-life seductions are more fraught with miscommunication. So, that’s why we go to the movies, where we can see the verbal and physical prelude to sex acted out smoothly and playfully.
Seduction scenes are even more important than the NSFW parts that follow. We see characters falling towards each other — sometimes reluctantly, sometimes eagerly. We see the entire spectrum of power dynamics at work. We see where human psychology meets desire.
While we can't guarantee your next seduction attempt will be as smooth as Mrs. Robinson's was in The Graduate, studying these is a good place to start.
Call Me By Your Name (2018)

If you watched Call Me By Your Name, you know where this is the great affair begins: A volleyball game on a hot Italian afternoon.
Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cruel Intentions makes the lives of the Manhattan's upper crust as depicted in Gossip Girl look tame and naive. At the start of the film, the wealthy and mischievous Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) proposes a wager to her stepbrother, Sebastian (Ryan Philippe), who has been lusting after her for ages.

Kathryn proposes a wager. If Sebastian fails to seduce the virgin daughter of their private school's headmaster, Kathryn will receive his 1956 Jaguar Roadster. And if he succeeds? Well, we'll let her say it.

"In English? I'll f*** your brains out," she tells him.
Monster's Ball (2001)

Hank (Billy Bob Thornton) and Leticia (Halle Berry) are an unlikely pair. He's a prison guard. She's the wife of the prisoner he just executed. Still, both traumatized and lonely, Hank and Leticia find solace in one another.
Wild Things (1998)

According to Wild Things, a grown man can't resist the sight of two women in white T-shirts and jelly sandals giving his car a wash, even if these women are his students.
Swimfan (2000)

High school senior Ben Cronin (Jesse Bradford) has a stellar swim career, a ticket to Stanford, and a girlfriend who's happy to follow him to California. Then, Madison Bell (Erika Christensen) crosses his path (literally). After Ben almost hits Madison with his car, he gives her a ride home — and later gives her sexually tense swim lessons.
Mulholland Drive (2001)

Unlike the other scenes on this list, the seduction in Mulholland Drive is supposed to be artificial. Betty (Naomi Watts) is auditioning for the part of a young woman being seduced by her father's older friend. But Betty's acting is so convincing that by the end of the scene, her fellow performer, Bob Brooker (Wayne Grace), can barely hold himself up.
Unfaithful (2002)

Stuck in a dull marriage with a distant partner, Connie Sumner's (Diane Lane) life is injected with passion and excitement after she meets a younger man, a French book dealer named Paul Martel (Olivier Martinez). Paul orchestrates out a long, drawn-out seduction using the arts of ballroom dance and literary quotes. Connie succumbs, setting off a destructive chain of events largely carried out by her vengeful husband.
Alfie (2004)

Alfie's (Jude Law) best friend Marlon (Omar Epps) is desperate to win back his ex-girlfriend, Lonette (Nia Long), back. He makes the mistake of asking Alfie to help. Alfie meets Lonette at a bar, and a seductive game of pool ensues.
The Graduate (1967)

Is there a movie seduction scene as unforgettable as Mrs. Robinson's (Anne Bancroft) in The Graduate? It begins when Benjamin (Dustin Hoffman) gives his father's law partner's wife a ride home. Once inside her lavish house, Mrs. Robinson does't let Benjamin get away easily. Mrs. Robinson insists making him a cocktail, ignoring his protests. Then, Ben realizes what Mrs. Robinson is up to. "Are you trying to seduce me?" he asks.

She neither confirms nor denies. Instead, she leads him up to her daughter's bedroom, and asks for help undoing her dress.
Irresistible (2006)

This is one trope of a seduction. A younger woman (Emily Blunt) seduces her married boss, Craig (Sam Neill). The twists that come after, spurred by the relationship between Mara (Blunt) and Craig's wife, Sophie (Susan Sarandon), are the more compelling aspects of the film.
Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona (2008)

If Javier Bardem walks up to you and asks you to accompany him to Oviedo, Spain, what would you do?

"We leave in one hour," Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem) tells Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johanssen) who, up until now, were virtual strangers to him. When Vicky, the more skeptical of the two, questions what his plans for the weekend entail, he says, "We'll eat well. We'll drink good wine. We'll make love."

When Vicky protests, he delivers convincing speech. "Why not? Life is short. Life is dull. Life is full of pain, and this is a chance for something special," he says.

They go, of course.
Moonstruck (1987)

Moonstruck highlights an essential component in the art of seduction: A helluva speech. At the start of the movie, Loretta (Cher) agrees to marry to her long-time, steady, dull boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello). Before Johnny leaves for Sicily to tell his mother the news in person, he asks Loretta to visit his estranged brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage), and tell him of their engagement. After meeting, Loretta and Ronny find themselves in the middle of an emotional maelstrom. This speech seals the deal.
Match Point (2005)

We got lust. We got guilt. We got tennis. The makings of a good affair, right?

In Match Point, a former tennis pro, Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), kisses his pupil's fiancee, Nola Rice (Scarlett Johansson), in the rain. The rest is history. Complicated, dramatic, gruesome history.
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Jane Liddle (Emily Blunt) is ready to seduce Senator Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks), and then the phone rings. So begins a tug-of-war for Charlie's attention.
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Odds are, if you met Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling) in real life, you wouldn't like him. But his skill in picking up women in bars is completely undeniable. Cal Weaver (Steve Carrell), Jacob's "student," looks on in wonder at Jacob's rate of success every time he casually says, "Let's get out of here."
Anchorman (2004)

Anchorman skewers the ridiculousness of many cinematic seductions. Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) finally charms Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) with the cheesy line, "What if just for tonight, we weren't co-workers. We were co-people. You be a woman, I'll be a man. That's all."
Hitch (2005)

More than actually seducing her, Hitch (Will Smith) piques Sarah Milas' (Eva Mendes) interest — and that's even more important.
Nymphomaniac (2013)

In this two-volume film, Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg), a self-identified nymphomaniac, recalls her lifetime of sexual exploits to a stranger. Joe recalls the time when, as a teenager, she and a friend boarded a train and competed to see how many men each could seduce.
Showgirls (1995)

In this borderline (actually, very) ridiculous scene, dancer Nomi (Elizabeth Berkeley) seduces her boss (Kyle MacLachlan) in a pool affixed with neon trees and sculptures of dolphins.
