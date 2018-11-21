The Movie Seduction Scenes You’ll Want to Copy

Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona (2008)



If Javier Bardem walks up to you and asks you to accompany him to Oviedo, Spain, what would you do?



"We leave in one hour," Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem) tells Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johanssen) who, up until now, were virtual strangers to him. When Vicky, the more skeptical of the two, questions what his plans for the weekend entail, he says, "We'll eat well. We'll drink good wine. We'll make love."



When Vicky protests, he delivers convincing speech. "Why not? Life is short. Life is dull. Life is full of pain, and this is a chance for something special," he says.



They go, of course.