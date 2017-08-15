Creator Dan Fogelman is spilling the tea about what some of our favorite This Is Us couples will be up to in season 2.
At the Deadline Hollywood This Is Us Emmy panel, Fogelman teased what's ahead for some of the show's most beloved pairs — and it won't be smooth sailing for every one of them.
At the end of season 1, we saw Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) get into a heated fight that led to Jack moving out of the Pearson home. We already know that Jack and Rebecca's story ends tragically — we're still waiting to hear how Jack died decades earlier — but of their fight, Fogelman is here to relieve some fans worried the spouses wouldn't bounce back.
"You don’t come back instantly from that," Fogelman revealed at the Deadline panel, before adding: "But that doesn’t end a longstanding relationship."
When it comes to Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), however, don't expect the couple, who decided to pump the breaks a little on their upcoming nuptials, to walk down the aisle in the season 2 opener. Fogelman teased that This Is Us "[won't] open with a wedding." That means that Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his girlfriend/ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) won't be walking down the aisle again before the actor goes to shoot a movie with Ron Howard, either.
If you're like me, however, there's one relationship that you really, really care about, and that's the one between Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Randall declared to his wife that he wanted to adopt a baby in the season 1 finale, and, apparently, the two are actually doing it. Fogelman teased to Deadline that the pair was taking a "complicated route" (hmm, perhaps they'll adopt an older child instead of a baby?) but that it wouldn't break up the fiercely in love pair.
"Randall and Beth will never separate in this show," Fogelman revealed at the panel, which was likely followed by a collective sigh from the audience. "They’ll experience trials and tribulations, and this [season] will have a big one in front of them."
As long as Beth and Randall remain the ultimate #CoupleGoals, I'll be happy to cry my tears over all the other relationship drama that will inevitably commence when This Is Us returns. Bring it on, Fogelman.
