Another Polarizing Netflix Series Has Nailed Down A Season 2

Seeing as Netflix recently canceled another antihero drama, Gypsy , after just one season, we were a bit surprised by today’s announcement that Ozark was renewed, especially since there hasn’t been much agreement on whether or not this show was actually worth watching. Todd VanDerWerff of Vox wrote , "If you really, really, really like crime dramas, Ozark...might give you a quick fix. But even then, you might find yourself guessing everything that happens before it does, and the ultra-glum, humorless tone would probably be a turn-off. Ozark’s stubborn blandness raises the question of just why the antihero trope continues to be so appealing to creators and networks." On the completely opposite side of the spectrum, Entertainment Weekly’s Jeff Jensen, said the show "makes a convincing case that this mostly spent genre still has worth" and gave it an A- rating, which is certainly nothing to scoff at. Many critics have compared the show to AMC's indelible Breaking Bad.