Zendaya just added music video queen to her ever-expanding resume.
The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress is the star of the show in Bruno Mars' video for "Versace On The Floor," and looking as comfortable in sequined couture as she is Michelle's cool-girl grunge aesthetic. Not that anyone should be surprised that the 20-year-old just crushed a new project, of course.
In the new video, she plays a hotel guest staying in the room adjacent to Mars — who is likely keeping her up all night with verses of his hit. Not that Zendaya minds, of course — she's dancing right along to Mars' music, and, at the end of the tune, finally shimmies out of her sparkly dress.
However, while Mars may sing "Take it off for me, for me, for me, for me, now," Zendaya is decidedly alone when she removes her gown. She's definitely feeling herself here. And who needs a man when you're rocking a killer Versace dress just to order room service?
This isn't the first time that Zendaya has appeared in a music video, though she's more prone to starring in her own music ventures. I mean, have you seen her "Replay" video? Stop what you're doing, and go watch the K.C. Undercover star bust a move in an empty gym — no sequins or flashing lights required.
And while this may be the first time Zendaya has appeared opposite Mars in one of his music videos, but it's not the only time she's danced to one of his tracks. The actress channeled Mars for an amazing performance on Lip Sync Battle, one in which she donned the singer's signature chains and matching pinstripe shirt and shorts for her own rendition of "24K Magic."
Umm, can Zendaya just be in everything from now on? Please and thank you.
