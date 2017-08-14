Gendry (Joe Dempsie) is a ba-ack after a long three season hiatus and his return is a welcome one. The skilled blacksmith and bastard son of King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) has some unfinished business to attend to, and some new key relationships to forge, most notably with Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The two are kindred bastard son spirits — at least, as far as they know.
But we're not here to fawn over the return of the fan favorite, whose life was saved by Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) back in season three. Instead, we're here to talk about a little clue Davos dropped that could give us a glimpse into Gendry's future, and I'm liking what I'm reading.
Advertisement
The theory, penned on the Game of Thrones-dedicated Reddit page by user fifthpilgrim, breaks down the scene where Davos is prepping Gendry to meet Jon. He begs Gendry to go by an alias and keep his real identity a secret. Gendry, of course, does the exact opposite. But before he goes rogue, let's talk about the fake name Davos planned for Gendry to use: Clovis. Below, the reddit user breaks down exactly what the name could be hinting at.
Essentially, by calling Gendry 'Clovis', we could be getting confirmation that Gendry makes it out alive past the wall (even though some are worried about his fate after seeing The Hound in yielding his custom hammer weapon against White Walkers) and that once he's back he uses his blacksmith skills to make dragonglass weapons to fight and kill the White Walkers and the Army of the Dead.
The Clovis culture is a real one (which you can read more about here) and the members, who roamed the earth during the end of the last glacial period, are thought by many to be the ancestors to most of the (American) indigenous cultures that followed. Sounds a lot like the type of people that would be around once winter's over to me...
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement