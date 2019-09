And now, Anthropologie's archive of prints is about to become even more impressive: The home retailer has teamed up with Liberty — a legacy fabric company based in London — to release a home and furniture collection. Founded in 1875, the quintessentially Brit label is renowned for its whimsical floral patterns, with over 40,000 designs in its archive. For this collaboration, 18 of these motifs will be featured on bedding, upholstered furniture, and dinnerware. Whether you're craving a small dose of color — in the form of a floral teacup — or a full-on paisley-covered sofa, this pretty line up has got you covered.