We can't get enough of Anthropologie's bohemian chic aesthetic, and a large part of it has to do with the colorful, antique-inspired patterns: The brand's ever-growing collection of printed decor are what catches our eye whenever we walk into a store or browse the catalogs.
And now, Anthropologie's archive of prints is about to become even more impressive: The home retailer has teamed up with Liberty — a legacy fabric company based in London — to release a home and furniture collection. Founded in 1875, the quintessentially Brit label is renowned for its whimsical floral patterns, with over 40,000 designs in its archive. For this collaboration, 18 of these motifs will be featured on bedding, upholstered furniture, and dinnerware. Whether you're craving a small dose of color — in the form of a floral teacup — or a full-on paisley-covered sofa, this pretty line up has got you covered.
Click on to take a closer look at our favorite patterns in the collection, which is available at Anthropologie stores and online today.