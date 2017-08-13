President Barack Obama may no longer be in office, but that doesn't mean he's done working to inspire and build up people all over the country.
On Saturday, the former Commander-in-Chief gave a moving speech touting the benefits of an education to a crowd of thousands of people in attendance at a free Chance the Rapper concert in Chicago, which was held just hours after the rapper concluded his duties as grand marshal of the back-to-school Bud Billiken Parade, Rolling Stone reports.
Though Obama wasn't physically in attendance, his prerecorded message, which was broadcast for the massive crowd, was incredibly moving.
"I wanted to just have the chance to say to all of you that the Bud Billiken Parade stands for so much of what our community is about," Obama said. "We want to make sure our kids are safe, we want to make sure that they are ready to go back to school. We want to make sure that we are nurturing and protecting and encouraging and loving the next generations of leaders all throughout the city of Chicago.
Obama then singled out Chance the Rapper for his continued support of youth and education in his hometown of Chicago.
"So Chance, I'm grateful for everything that you've done on behalf of the young people back home," he added. "I am hopeful that everybody who is at the concert today, everybody who is getting involved, everybody who's been part of the parade, that all of you are in the mindset that you could do anything that you want to as long as you put your mind to it."
Earlier this month, Chance aired an empowering prerecorded message from former First Lady Michelle Obama before the start of his headlining set at Lollapalooza, which drew tens of thousands of fans. Both messages could not have come at a more necessary time.
Over the weekend, the world watched as neo-Nazis terrorized Charlottesville, Virginia, carrying lit torches and preaching hatred and violence so despicable, the state's governor had to call for a state of emergency. Though President Donald Trump has yet to firmly denounce white supremacy, Obama tweeted a powerful quote from Nelson Mandela condemning racism.
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017
