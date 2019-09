Somewhere in America right now, an unknown artist with more talent than your favorite singer is in their basement creating an entire album. Without the exposure or money to have their tracks distributed on official platforms like iTunes, Spotify, or Tidal, they are way more likely to upload their finished product to SoundCloud. The audio-hosting platform has played a huge role in letting creators share their content — including podcasts and comedy routines — with audiences. It’s basically YouTube for audio. Unfortunately, it was on the verge of shutdown earlier this year after suddenly laying off 40 employees. According to TechCrunch , in an all-hands meeting a week later the company told employees that they were only set to last until Q4, which is at the end of September. Apparently they were running out of money. But there appears to be good news on the horizon.