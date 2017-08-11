Here’s How To Get A FREE Haircut From Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist

I’m sick of the narrative and importance stressed about “being pretty” when marketing to women. I think campaigns put too much focus on "you can become more attractive" that they lose what being a woman is REALLY about. With our “Live Life Your OUAI” campaign I wanted to show the spirit, independence, and STRENGTH of women. The women I know are MULTI-TASKING AF. They are meeting the challenges of life everyday….and it’s not easy. They are driven, stylish, and are breaking down barriers in all kinds of industries. So I called my girlfriends….all in different places in their lives to be a part of our message. Some figuring out who they are, in spite of WHO society tells them they should be. Some juggling their careers, school, children, and relationships. They are sisters, mothers, girlfriends, wives, daughters, and business women. What do they have in common? They do all of this with grace and fierceness. “Life is HARD, Looking good should be EASY” has always been our motto. Empowering women is the goal. We want to change the old school narrative. We want to celebrate the spirit and HUSTLE of WOMEN. We want to show that confidence and beauty can be realistic and effortless. The milestones we as women encounter are different than they once were. Now more than ever it’s important to help support one another. Ladies, we are living in a moment where anything is possible. So do you. And Live Life Your OUAI. ???? xx Jen (Thx to @cammypatt student, @maneaddicts intern and model in the hustle; @4haleysue makeup artist, daughter, BFF and dreamer; @sazan wife, mom-to-be, fashion influencer and founder of @theblessbox ? by my love @mrmikerosenthal) #livelifeyourOUAI

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT