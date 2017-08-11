Story from Beauty

Here’s How To Get A FREE Haircut From Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist

Caitlin Flynn
If you've ever dreamed of having locks like Chrissy Teigen's, you're going to want to enter Jen Atkin's haircut giveaway contest STAT.
Atkin has amassed a huge fanbase of her own thanks to the killer haircuts she gives stars including Teigen, the Kardashians, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Jessica Alba.
As a "thank you" to her fans for their support, Atkin has launched the #liveyourlifeOUAI campaign, which aims to take "the convo further than 'looking pretty' and celebrating the strong, spirited, and independent women that we are."
As part of the campaign, Atkin is using Saturday, August 12 (her day off) to provide free haircuts to her fans in Beverly Hills. In her Instagram story, she explained that she hopes "This giveaway and campaign will help some girls feel better about themselves and get a little bit more confidence going into the fall."
Advertisement
Here's how to enter: Post a selfie with your current haircut and explain using emojis why you are "ready and open" for a major hair change. Tag @theouai and use the hashtag #LLYO?.
If your account is set to private, just remember to temporarily make it public otherwise your entry won't be visible.
Winners will be announced tomorrow, August 11, through a Direct Message from @theouai. So if you live in the Los Angeles area (or are lucky enough to be in town at the moment), start working on those selfies and emojis!
Although getting a haircut from Chrissy Teigen's stylist is the ultimate source of excitement, it's definitely worth learning more about Atkin's empowering campaign. There's no time like the present to show the strength, spirit, and independence of women.

I’m sick of the narrative and importance stressed about “being pretty” when marketing to women. I think campaigns put too much focus on "you can become more attractive" that they lose what being a woman is REALLY about. With our “Live Life Your OUAI” campaign I wanted to show the spirit, independence, and STRENGTH of women. The women I know are MULTI-TASKING AF. They are meeting the challenges of life everyday….and it’s not easy. They are driven, stylish, and are breaking down barriers in all kinds of industries. So I called my girlfriends….all in different places in their lives to be a part of our message. Some figuring out who they are, in spite of WHO society tells them they should be. Some juggling their careers, school, children, and relationships. They are sisters, mothers, girlfriends, wives, daughters, and business women. What do they have in common? They do all of this with grace and fierceness. “Life is HARD, Looking good should be EASY” has always been our motto. Empowering women is the goal. We want to change the old school narrative. We want to celebrate the spirit and HUSTLE of WOMEN. We want to show that confidence and beauty can be realistic and effortless. The milestones we as women encounter are different than they once were. Now more than ever it’s important to help support one another. Ladies, we are living in a moment where anything is possible. So do you. And Live Life Your OUAI. ???? xx Jen (Thx to @cammypatt student, @maneaddicts intern and model in the hustle; @4haleysue makeup artist, daughter, BFF and dreamer; @sazan wife, mom-to-be, fashion influencer and founder of @theblessbox ? by my love @mrmikerosenthal) #livelifeyourOUAI

A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on

Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series