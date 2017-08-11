You Can Fly To Iceland & London For Just $357

Once seen as an annoying addition to travel itineraries, stopovers have become a way for vacationers to add an extra destination to their trips. The latest nearly irresistible trip involves a very popular destination and an exotic spot to visit: London and Iceland.
According to Travel + Leisure, flights from New York to London are down to just $357 and adding a stopover in Iceland is totally free, giving travelers two passport stamps for the price of one.
The deal is available through Icelandair, which allows its passengers to stop in Iceland for up to seven days on their way to another city. That means that a trip to London can include a free trip to Reykjavik, too. And if travelers are flexible, they can even stop by a few other Icelandic cities, since those seven days are plenty of time to see the sights (which include natural hot springs, the Northern Lights, and plenty of super-sweet villages).
The low fares are available for flights between November and December of this year and extend to January through March of 2018. That's plenty of time to plan a trip with your squad or to figure out if this is the opportunity for that solo trip you've wanted to take. The seven-day stopover window allows for everything from just a day trip around Reykjavik to a full-on second vacation tacked on to a trip to London.
The only problem that travelers may face is Icelandair's one-bag policy, which seriously limits the packing possibilities for a two-stop vacay. Need some advice on packing or Icelandic sights? Thankfully, along with its free stopovers, Icelandair offers Stopover Buddies, employees who are tasked with helping travelers discover local hotspots and even accompany them on excursions.
It all sounds good enough to skip that London leg of the trip altogether. Though that does mean not having the possibility of a Kate Middleton sighting.
