Before she was a power mom on Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon was the it girl of the courtroom in Legally Blonde. For the movie's 15th anniversary last year, Witherspoon pulled out her old costumes and tried them on for Snapchat. Those clips have resurfaced and the internet is still just as obsessed.
Legally Blonde inspires generations of women. A sorority girl obsessed with pink takes her talents to law school and becomes an amazing lawyer. And although her original plan was to win back her boyfriend, she comes to realize that she's worth so much more. It's an evergreen moral. Fans of the movie were floored when Witherspoon took us back to 2001 via a pink dress, bunny ears, and an iconic hat.
Witherspoon pulled out some of Elle Woods' most iconic looks. Two more kids and sixteen years later, Witherspoon still looks like she's 25-years-old, and it's giving us major feels. She even threw on the dress that Elle wore to dinner with her horrible boyfriend, Warner. Instead of proposing, he dumped her and it turned out to be the best thing to ever happen to her!
The Twitter hype was so unreal that Reese Witherspoon herself quoted the tweet with "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed!" a line that so many people had memorized for years after the film. It totally remains true today.
Legally Blonde taught women everywhere that they can be themselves, dress "girly," and still deserve to be taken seriously in the workforce. We may still struggle with this idea, as a society, but there's no doubt that Elle Woods and her pink ensembles helped the progress. Celebrating Legally Blonde should definitely become a yearly thing.
