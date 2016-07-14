Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Legally Blonde by taking us inside Elle Woods' closet.
On Snapchat, Witherspoon took fans of the movie on a tour of Elle's many looks, even trying on a few for prosperity.
Yes, even Witherspoon is surprised that the costumes fit after all these years, as she revealed in one video that had her delivering the line, "Whoever said orange is new pink is seriously disturbed."
With a wink, Witherspoon cutely bragged, "Still got it."
She's also still got a whole lot of Elle's looks, designed by Sophie DeRakoff, just hanging in her house. Witherspoon seemed to have fun looking through the rack of costumes, which included her green jacket and tie perfect for lawyering.
The actress also tried on a few other looks, including Elle's pink bathing suit, which had her posing in the pool just like she did in the movie. "I'm able to recall hundreds of important details at the drop of a hat," she captioned the photo.
As for the pink Playboy Bunny look Elle rocked in the film, Witherspoon chose to keep most of that one on the hanger. Everything but the satin ears.
Fifteen years later, Elle's definitely still got it.
A big thank you to #SophieDeRakoff who designed all of #ElleWoods' beautiful outfits 😍 She is a true artist 💖 pic.twitter.com/g15iRGxCYR— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 14, 2016
