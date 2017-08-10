Friday is hands down the best day of the work week... mostly because it signals the end of it. But for beauty enthusiasts, Thursday is about to become a very close second: Sephora debuted its brand-new Weekly Wow sale today, so you might want to consider getting out of bed 15 minutes earlier every Thursday just so you can shop the deals before they're gone — or, at the very least, not hitting the snooze button more than once.
For the first round of the special offer, the beauty megastore has taken a full 50% off five of its best-selling palettes for eyes and face — as in, Tarte, Stila, and Anastasia Beverly Hills for half the usual price.
The discounts will be in effect until the next Weekly Wow release hits the site, but considering it's a strictly while-supplies-last kind of situation, you probably won't want to wait this one out.
Ahead, a look at the highly coveted palettes you can snag at half price right now — and don't forget to check back in a week for the next edition of sweet deals. This is the best thing to happen on a Thursday since, well... taking a Friday off.