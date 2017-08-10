Story from Beauty

Here's How You Can Get Sephora's Best-Selling Palettes For 50% Off

Rachel Krause
Friday is hands down the best day of the work week... mostly because it signals the end of it. But for beauty enthusiasts, Thursday is about to become a very close second: Sephora debuted its brand-new Weekly Wow sale today, so you might want to consider getting out of bed 15 minutes earlier every Thursday just so you can shop the deals before they're gone — or, at the very least, not hitting the snooze button more than once.
For the first round of the special offer, the beauty megastore has taken a full 50% off five of its best-selling palettes for eyes and face — as in, Tarte, Stila, and Anastasia Beverly Hills for half the usual price.
The discounts will be in effect until the next Weekly Wow release hits the site, but considering it's a strictly while-supplies-last kind of situation, you probably won't want to wait this one out.
Ahead, a look at the highly coveted palettes you can snag at half price right now — and don't forget to check back in a week for the next edition of sweet deals. This is the best thing to happen on a Thursday since, well... taking a Friday off.

