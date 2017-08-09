#DocMcStuffins is the first Disney animated series to spotlight a family headed by a same-sex couple. #LGTB pic.twitter.com/EwLgFgzCly— Disney TV News (@DisneyTVA) August 7, 2017
@Disney it was really exciting and heart warming to see a family like mine on #DocMcStuffins ?️?? Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/q74E4IGmLc— Maria Bosford (@Begrateful19) August 5, 2017
thank you thank you @DisneyChannel for your episode of Doc McStuffins today. my 3 yo boys were so thrilled to see a family like theirs!! ??— mich (@michsmoore) August 5, 2017
This AM's episode of Doc Mcstuffins features a 2 mom family. the first time our daughter will see a family like hers in a cartoon.— Amanda Deibert?️? (@amandadeibert) August 5, 2017
Kids with gay parents deserve to see their families represented on TV too. Go #DocMcStuffins and go @Disney for making it happen!— Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) August 3, 2017
?️?Everyone, please thank @DisneyChannel 4 adding 2 moms on #docmcstuffins! We watch the show regularly! #StandWithDoc #LGBT #LGBTFamilies pic.twitter.com/imQJKXnenO— Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) August 4, 2017