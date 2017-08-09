Story from Pop Culture

Doc McStuffins Featured An Interracial Lesbian Couple And The Internet Loved It

Zoe Haylock
Photo: Courtesy of Disney Junior.
Disney has slowly been dipping its toe in diversity over the course of its history. Most recently, there was a brief moment in Beauty And The Beast that implied an important character was gay. Now, there's a lesbian couple in the kids' show Doc McStuffins. And they're interracial! Twitter users everywhere championed the television show for its inclusion and its treatment of the characters.
For those of you who are adults and maybe don't have kids yet, Doc McStuffins follows a little black girl who is a doctor to her toys in a toy hospital. It sounds confusing, but it really is a fun show. Each episode has a lesson that real kids can use. The show's original premise alone is inspiring to girls. With this new episode, the show is getting even more diverse.
Advertisement
In the episode, entitled "The Emergency Plan," a doll family with two mothers is separated from one another during an earthquake. Doc helps them reunite and make a plan for earthquakes. The moms are voiced by Wanda Sykes and Portia de Rossi, both openly gay women. Disney didn't just get anyone to voice these characters, they got actual members of the LGBT community. Sykes spoke to Disney Animation News about what this episode means to her family.
"With this episode [my kids] see a family that looks like our family," she said. "We're two moms. We have a boy and girl, two kids. It's going to be very exciting for them to see that – to see our family represented."
That's exactly how many people felt when they saw the episode. It means so much to these families and more to see themselves represented on television. Doc McStuffins is doing something that so many other TV shows are not brave enough to do. We can't say enough good things about it.
Read These Stories Next:
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Advertisement

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series