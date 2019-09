Donatella Versace, Model Whisperer, Lip Syncs For Her Life To Bruno Mars

While you were sleeping, Donatella Versace filmed a music video to Bruno Mars' groovy " Versace On The Floor. " The designer, whose family basically invented the phrase "model squad," can be seen for a blip of a second while her loyal army of men and women lip sync and roll around on the floor beneath her. Since there's no official music video for the jam just yet, it seems that Versace took it upon herself to provide one. While we wouldn't necessarily dub this the follow up to her Ice Bucket Challenge, it is indeed worth a gratuitous watch.