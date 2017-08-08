Story from US News

Trump's North Korea Comment Was Very Game of Thrones (In A Scary Way)

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg/Getty Images.
President Trump escalated his rhetoric surrounding North Korea on Tuesday with a statement that might be the worst Daenerys Targaryen cosplay in history.
Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported that North Korea had been successful in creating a miniaturized nuclear warhead able to fit inside its missile. The latest development would push the country forward on its path to become one of the world's nuclear powers. President Trump was asked about North Korea's progress during a briefing on the issue of opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, NJ, and the president responded by issuing a harsh warning to North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.
"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States or they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Trump told reporters. "[Kim Jong-un] has been very threatening, beyond a normal statement. And as I said, they will be met with fire, fury, and frankly, power the likes of which this world has never seen before."
Twitter users channeled their freakout with Game of Thrones memes, because what else can anyone do when the leader of the free world threatens to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" on another country with nuclear capacities?
"Donald Trump is the Mad King" jokes aside, the truth is that engaging in a nuclear war with North Korea would be devastating for millions. And even though Trump, who never went to war, believes he would meet North Korea with "power the likes of which this world has never seen before," we've already seen pretty devastating conflicts throughout history.
Maybe Trump should avoid watching Game of Thrones until he's out of the White House, and reconsider the language he uses when threatening a country that just succeeded in generating miniaturized nuclear warheads that can go inside a freaking missile.
