BREAKING: Pres. Trump: "North Korea best not make any more threats...they will be met with fire, fury." https://t.co/WV3P9c460O pic.twitter.com/z9TXkUUQqH— ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2017
I think we can all guess what Trump was watching Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/Udja4kgjeN— Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) August 8, 2017
Me: I love Game of Thrones! Egomaniac leaders. Innocents dying. Fiction is fun!— Stephen Laferriere (@srlaferriere) August 8, 2017
Trump: North Korea will be met with fire and fury.
Me: pic.twitter.com/PUiEhNmcOm
Trump is channeling the Mad King right now. #NorthKorea #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oHyn2cLXI8— Lina Cush (@IrascorOnline) August 8, 2017
Reminder: the wonderful, thriving city of Seoul, capital of South Korea, is just 35 miles away from the border, within "fire and fury" range— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 8, 2017
The world has seen plenty of fire and fury; between 60 and 80 million people died because of WWII. 100k+ from nuke bombs. Scary high bar.— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) August 8, 2017
Our history includes some pretty devastating fire and fury. https://t.co/KM31nMqNLa— Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) August 8, 2017