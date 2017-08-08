The Bachelorette Winner Was Revealed In a VERY Different Way This Season

After months of adventures, heartbreak, and lots of roses, The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay finally found her dream man. And the winner is Bryan Abasolo!
Pardon the lack of a drumroll, but the show didn't exactly leave us guessing for very long. While we typically get to clutch our glasses of rosé and stress out over which of the two remaining men our Bachelorette will choose, this season was different because they basically confirmed who the lucky winner was before we were even two-thirds of the way through the three-hour special event.
Lindsay wasted little time in saying adios to Eric Bigger, the Baltimore-based fitness expert whose journey searching for love was emotional, to say the least.
Advertisement
Once Bigger was outta there, the show zoomed straight in on Lindsay's tumultuous final date with Peter Kraus, the bright-eyed personal trainer from Madison, Wisconsin. Despite seeming to have it all — a great smile, an uncanny ability to make Lindsay laugh, and the muscles to boot — he was simply not ready to commit.
In the hours leading up to the finale, The Bachelorette released a tear-jerking teaser, which showcased Kraus and Lindsay talking about what a possible future together might look like. For her, it meant a rock on her left hand, and for him, it seemed more like another year or so of ordering Chinese and bingeing Netflix shows as they got to know each other better in the real world.
In the end, Lindsay decided she needed someone who was willing to give her more, and that man was Abasolo, the Spanish-speaking boy from Miami.
From the beginning, he captured Lindsay's — it's pretty special for someone who won the first-impression rose to become a finalist — and they got along swimmingly throughout the entire rollercoaster ride of a season. Between their romantic dates abroad and the fact that he met Lindsay's friends during their time in her hometown of Texas, you could say things popped into place quickly for the chiropractor and lawyer.
The engagement was sweet, and Lindsay looked damn good in a metallic dress that perfectly complemented her GORGEOUS new ring.
While Lindsay literally could not stop smiling during their windy engagement and their interview with Chris Harrison, fans online were not as thrilled. Here are just some of the hundreds of unhappy tweets.
Advertisement
Even Mother Nature not feeling this ending #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/VwMENC6RbP— StarStudded (@moments_oh) August 8, 2017
The look of settling #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/nqMMSMyCXl— FantazieSuite (@FantazieSuite) August 8, 2017
It's not just that she didn't pick my guy... there's something about this ending that not quite fulfilling. #TheBacheloretteFinale— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) August 8, 2017
Trying to be into this proposal after that last hour of heartbreak... #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/YGuNWZ5M18— Danielle Burger (@DanielleBurger) August 8, 2017
"We're not rushing anything" THEN WHY COULDN'T YOU SAY YES TO PETER #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/XXNdNKgGJ2— Bachelor Thoughts (@bchlrthoughts) August 8, 2017
bachelor nation right now: #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/OzsIXWdeLm— liv (@oliviagrima) August 8, 2017
Advertisement