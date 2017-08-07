Kylie Jenner’s brand new reality show, Life of Kylie, premiered on E! on August 6, and during the episode, we learned a lot about her. For instance, we found out that she neglects her Lamborghini, she feels sad about never having been to prom, and that her "only passion" is makeup. None of those were particularly shocking revelations, but thanks to a new interview with E! promoting the show, we did find out one thing about the youngest Jenner that is actually pretty hard to believe. Apparently, Kylie’s favorite TV show is The Handmaid’s Tale.
Kylie and her BFF Jordyn Woods, who has a significant role on the new reality show, recently played “The Life of Kylie and Jordyn Game.” This involved the two friends answering rapid-fire questions about themselves and their everyday lives and interests. At the very start of the game, the pair was asked to name their favorite TV shows and, almost without hesitation, Kylie answered with The Handmaids Tale.
We are, quite frankly, shocked to hear Kylie express interest in the the Hulu show based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel. As Hillary Clinton so accurately pointed out, The Handmaids Tale "prompted important conversation about women’s rights and autonomy,” but we can't help wondering: is Kylie Jenner having those conversations? Maybe? Her love for this show has prompted so many questions. Does Kylie have pity for Serena Joy or does she simply see her as a bystander letting the terrors of this new regime unfold? Do you think she cried happy tears when Moira made it to Canada and devastated tears when June catches those painful glimpses of her daughter from inside that locked car? Has she adopted "Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum" as a feminist rallying call? It's so hard to imagine her reactions to any of the events in this complex show.
We rarely hear the 19-year-old reality star express complex thoughts (especially about feminism and women's rights). But, her reality show is supposed to be about showing us her true self, so maybe there's more to her than we're aware of. Who knows, maybe The Handmaids Tale will even prompt a discussion with her new therapist about how the show relates to her own life. Maybe she identifies with June as someone who is seen as just a product and not as an actual person. Based on the first episode of Life of Kylie, however, it doesn't really seem like it.
