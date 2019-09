We are, quite frankly, shocked to hear Kylie express interest in the the Hulu show based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel. As Hillary Clinton so accurately pointed out , The Handmaids Tale "prompted important conversation about women’s rights and autonomy,” but we can't help wondering: is Kylie Jenner having those conversations? Maybe? Her love for this show has prompted so many questions. Does Kylie have pity for Serena Joy or does she simply see her as a bystander letting the terrors of this new regime unfold? Do you think she cried happy tears when Moira made it to Canada and devastated tears when June catches those painful glimpses of her daughter from inside that locked car? Has she adopted "Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum" as a feminist rallying call? It's so hard to imagine her reactions to any of the events in this complex show.