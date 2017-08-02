Kylie Jenner grew up in one of the most influential American family households. At just 19, she's built a lip kit empire, purchased and sold her own home, and has enough money to blow on making horrendous and offensive T-shirts. Alas, it seems there is something that has been missing from the youngest Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's life: a high school prom.
After years of feeling left out on arguably one of the most awkward nights of the year for millions of teenagers across the country, Jenner is finally getting her chance to dance, Us Weekly reports. The newest promo for her reality show, Life of Kylie, which premieres on August 6, shows Jenner getting ready for her big night out with fan Albert Ochoa.
Throughout the minute-long clip, Jenner tries on prom dresses and talks about the sad, sad fact that she didn't get to go to prom because she was home-schooled. The experience, she said, was devastating.
"It was really sad, actually," Jenner told her assistants. "I had to unfollow all of my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn't see it, you know? Because they would always post photos and they were all at the prom, and I was like, 'can't see it.' It just made me sad."
Jenner attended the prom at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento back in April, accompanied by her friend Jordyn Woods. Despite not posting about the event — it must have been so hard for the Instagram Queen to refrain from snapping cute selfies – everyone in attendance with a smartphone seemed to capture the beauty in action. Warning: The below video features an ungodly high-pitched scream.
Joel with @KylieJenner @ rio prom??? pic.twitter.com/pe4mdxGnZZ— ?$onny? (@sonnyekopak) April 9, 2017
