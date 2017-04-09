Kylie Jenner Accepted A Promposal & The Result Was Epic

Senior prom is usually the most memorable school dance in the lives of high school students, but junior prom attendees at Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, CA got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday night when a special guest showed up that will undoubtedly make their junior prom a lifelong memory. Junior Albert Ochoa attended the school event with a very special date on his arm: Kylie Jenner.
While Jenner kept her presence on the down low, refraining from posting it on social media, her arrival was well chronicled by attendees of the event held at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria. Social media footage show the students going wild with excitement upon Jenner’s arrival. The 19-year-old reality star and makeup entrepreneur attended the event with her friend Jordyn Woods, though it is unclear if Woods attended as someone’s date or just tagged along with her bestie.
Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B— Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017
As for Ochoa, he supposedly got turned down for junior prom prior to Jenner accepting his offer. Twitter user @sydduhney wrote: “kylie jenner for reals went to rio prom tonight with the guy my sister down.” In a second tweet, she added: “(for the record she turned him down bc it was her friends older brother but STILL)”
(for the record she turned him down bc it was her friends older brother but STILL)— s (@sydduhney) April 9, 2017
Jenner, who attended homeschool after 9th grade, never went to her prom when she finished up high school in 2015. But back in 2014, she revealed she wanted to attend a prom once in her life. "I plan on making one of my friends take me to prom," Jenner said in a Google+ chat, reports Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like I need to go to one. I want to go to one of them."
Her sister Kendall also skipped out on prom and recently admitted she has no regrets for missing out on the milestone.
“Sooo, I’m not sure if you knew this about me, but I didn’t go to prom,” the model wrote on her website. “I feel like – whatever, it’s not that big of a deal! You’re not going to regret it the rest of your life, I can promise you that.”
