Apparently, Pizza Is The Official Food Of One-Night Stands

Those of us engrossed in a more casual dating climate will contemplate one thing and one thing only: What are we eating after sex? But forget those indecisive couples who can't agree on what to eat for dinner — intimately acquainted strangers apparently have it all figured out.
According to a recent Yelp survey, pizza is the number one food choice of one-night stands.
After pizza, Yelp's research revealed that pasta and tacos came in at a distant second and third place. The study also disclosed that 30% of those surveyed thought the best activity for spending time with a fling indoors is a good old fashioned Netflix and chill. Whatever happened to a little Twister and a few boardgames, guys?
Advertisement
Yelp surveyed 2,000 single American millennials on their summer dating habits. The results, while revealing, weren't so surprising. Also in the survey's results, it was revealed that 35% of those hooking up would rather order take-out while their one-night stand is still hanging around. Roughly 14% consider this little habit a “definite no-no. Interestingly, 42% of the men surveyed preferred to order delivery with their one-night stand, while only 29% of women were into ordering out with a stranger.
Despite the survey being angled towards “summer flings,” it’s hard to imagine any other meal better to break bread with after potentially breaking a headboard (sorry couldn’t resist) as we head into fall and winter.
With pizza serving as a go-to, no frills meal for so many Americans, it’s also no surprise that a few slices would be the preferred post-coitus meal for a no-strings-attached encounter.
Related Video:
Advertisement