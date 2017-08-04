Clocking in at two and a half hours, Detroit is extremely heavy and traumatic. It’s the kind of movie that you don’t want to talk about afterward, but it necessitates discussion. I’ve already written enough about the institutions it should make you question and the different types of discrimination potentially at play in the incident to keep you depressed for a while. But despite its at times unbearable weight, Kathryn Bigelow’s film is a well-done project.
From the music to imagery, Detroit is a moving experience that puts you into the mayhem of the city's riots in 1967. One of the film's greatest strengths is in it’s casting. In fact, it’s likely that you may miss some familiar faces as you try to grapple with the film’s content. Actors from some of our favorite shows, including Game of Thrones and The Office, appear in this drama. So did one of my favorite singers.
Click through our slideshow to see who you might have overlooked.