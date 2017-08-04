America’s Oldest Footwear Brand Is Fighting Against Hunger

The next time you click into watch one of Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram Stories, you might notice that she’s stepping into a new role with Frye. Beginning in September, the 154-year-old footwear brand will using its fall campaign to raise awareness and money to fight hunger in America. Ratajkowski, as well as Luka Sabbat, Christopher Abbott, and Selah Marley (pictured below), are working to help Frye provide over three million meals to Feeding America, an organization with a nationwide network of food banks feeding the hungry.
With such photogenic folks working for the cause, the accompanying ad campaign reflects the authentic style, strength, and beauty of not just the brand, but the subjects. You can expect to see Ratajkowski, Sabbat, Abbott, and Marley providing support on their social networks (we’re looking at you Ratajkowski), providing items to auction off, and pitching in at in-store events. Throughout the month of September, Frye stores will re-release the brand’s limited-edition Harvest tote — $100 from each sale will be donated to Feeding America.
“For Frye, the campaign honors the journey,” the brand said in a press release. “Where you were born, grew up, made memories, built careers and families...and made community more than just a word.”
