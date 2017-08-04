And if you'll be in Los Angeles next week, you're invited to join Refinery29 for a private pre-screening of her savagely funny new film, Ingrid Goes West, debuting nationwide on August 26. Directed by Matt Spicer and co-starring Elizabeth Olsen, Ingrid Goes West is a darkly brilliant takedown of the social media world — and the maddeningly impossible #goals it inspires in us. Ingrid, played by Plaza, has developed an unhinged obsession with her favorite Instagram "influencer," Taylor Sloane, and her perfectly curated, palm tree-studded feed. But when she arrives in California, quickly insinuating herself into Sloane's deliciously 'grammable boho chic lifestyle, neither one ends up feeling #blessed. Catch the trailer below.