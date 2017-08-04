2017 is starting to feel like Aubrey Plaza's breakout year. Since graduating from Parks & Recreation, where she played the seriously taciturn April Ludgate, Plaza has landed a fleet of big-screen roles, including her upcoming performance in the hilariously raunchy convent drama, The Little Hours.
And if you'll be in Los Angeles next week, you're invited to join Refinery29 for a private pre-screening of her savagely funny new film, Ingrid Goes West, debuting nationwide on August 26. Directed by Matt Spicer and co-starring Elizabeth Olsen, Ingrid Goes West is a darkly brilliant takedown of the social media world — and the maddeningly impossible #goals it inspires in us. Ingrid, played by Plaza, has developed an unhinged obsession with her favorite Instagram "influencer," Taylor Sloane, and her perfectly curated, palm tree-studded feed. But when she arrives in California, quickly insinuating herself into Sloane's deliciously 'grammable boho chic lifestyle, neither one ends up feeling #blessed. Catch the trailer below.
We hope you'll join us for a showing of Ingrid Goes West at the Hollywood Arclight on August 10, which will include a live Q&A between Plaza and Strong Opinions Loosely Held host, Elisa Kreisinger.
Ready to "go west" with R29? Send your name to IngridRSVP@Refinery29.com. You will receive email confirmation by August 8 with an official invitation to show at the door. Tickets are first come first serve, and the event starts at 8 p.m.
