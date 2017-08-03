Story from Beauty

This Bachelor Star Just Got Real About Her Cystic Acne

Samantha Sasso
Being a contestant on The Bachelor isn't easy. Besides playing the game of love — and potentially getting dumped in front of millions of people — you're shelling out thousands upon thousands of dollars to look put together for the cameras. The pressure that comes with the spotlight continues after the Final Rose, when former contestants curate "perfect" #spon lives on Instagram.
However, there's one former Bachelor contestant getting real about life after the show — including her personal struggle with cystic acne — and it's so refreshing. This morning, Lace Morris (former Season 20 contestant on The Bachelor as well as Bachelor in Paradise) posted a makeup-free Instagram shot with a surprisingly raw caption that expressed how crippling the bumps were to her self esteem.
Advertisement
"Just to be clear, I promise you...this is not an ad. This is a real life issue that I've been dealing with and an experience I want to share with everyone that may be going through it too," she starts. "Most of my life I have been lucky to have great skin — until this past year. I'm just going to be straight up and honest and say that under the filters and makeup is a mess that needed to be addressed. I'm not used to having to go see someone to help me for it, but thankfully, two of my girlfriends @jesslynne5280 & @laurenbushnell have a special someone who they like to portray as their 'skin magician.'"

Just to be clear, I promise you...this is not an ad. This is a real life issue that I've been dealing with and an experience I want to share with everyone that may be going through it too. Most of my life I have been lucky to have great skin--until this past year. I'm just going to be straight up and honest and say that under the filters and makeup is a mess that needed to be addressed. I'm not used to having to go see someone to help me for it, but thankfully, two of my girlfriends @jesslynne5280 & @laurenbushnell have a special someone who they like to portray as their "skin magician"- @missangelrenee After my gf's explained their experience and checking out her Instagram account, I was more than confident about setting up an appointment with her. So today was Day 1 with Angel. We did extractions, laser genesis, a chemical peel, AND derma-plane. (hence why my face looks like a tomato?in pics above) The journey has just begun and I'm so excited to see the before and afters of her work. She's been in aesthetics for 11 years and has become a very TRUSTED person to go to. I say trusted instead of "well known" because it all boils down to the trust. Whether you live in Denver or whether you live in another state, I highly recommend for you to go see her. I am currently jotting down this journey and will have it all posted with more details on my new site that I hope to launch very soon! In the meantime, just check her Instagram out because if you have an issue...she will fix it. Her pictures and videos will simply wow you.  @missangelrenee ??

A post shared by Lace Morris (@lacemorris3) on

Morris shared the very beginning of her acne journey, which in her case starts with esthetician Angel Martinez, recommended by another former Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell.
"So today was Day 1 with Angel," Morris continued on Instagram. "We did extractions, laser genesis, a chemical peel, AND derma-plane. (hence why my face looks like a tomato?in pics above) The journey has just begun and I'm so excited to see the before and afters of her work."
With Instagram full of perfectly edited selfies, it's refreshing to see someone willing to share every step of their process — even the painful ones. And it seems this isn't the last time we'll be hearing from the star. Morris announced that she'll be tracking her progress and will soon launch a new site that will hold every detail. (OK, so maybe it was a little bit of an ad, but we'll give her a pass this time.)
Advertisement
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
This Combo Is The Secret To My Best Skin Ever
This Concealer Might Just Solve Your Dark Circles Problem
End Blackheads With These Genius Skin Tricks
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series