Just to be clear, I promise you...this is not an ad. This is a real life issue that I've been dealing with and an experience I want to share with everyone that may be going through it too. Most of my life I have been lucky to have great skin--until this past year. I'm just going to be straight up and honest and say that under the filters and makeup is a mess that needed to be addressed. I'm not used to having to go see someone to help me for it, but thankfully, two of my girlfriends @jesslynne5280 & @laurenbushnell have a special someone who they like to portray as their "skin magician"- @missangelrenee After my gf's explained their experience and checking out her Instagram account, I was more than confident about setting up an appointment with her. So today was Day 1 with Angel. We did extractions, laser genesis, a chemical peel, AND derma-plane. (hence why my face looks like a tomato?in pics above) The journey has just begun and I'm so excited to see the before and afters of her work. She's been in aesthetics for 11 years and has become a very TRUSTED person to go to. I say trusted instead of "well known" because it all boils down to the trust. Whether you live in Denver or whether you live in another state, I highly recommend for you to go see her. I am currently jotting down this journey and will have it all posted with more details on my new site that I hope to launch very soon! In the meantime, just check her Instagram out because if you have an issue...she will fix it. Her pictures and videos will simply wow you. @missangelrenee ??

A post shared by Lace Morris (@lacemorris3) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:27am PDT