Mel B Shared A Touching Note For Her Late Father On Instagram

It's been nearly five months since Melanie "Mel B" Brown lost her father, Martin Brown, to myeloma cancer. Throughout that time period, the America's Got Talent judge has held her head up as she's faced incredibly difficult life moments, including filing for divorce from Stephen Belafonte, whom she claimed was abusive during their 10-year marriage, filing a restraining order against her nanny, and reportedly losing her baby French bulldogs.
That's a lot for anyone to endure without having the added pain and grief of losing a beloved family member.
Since her father's passing, the former Spice Girls singer has been relatively quiet on Instagram, posting a photo of her daughter Phoenix's graduation and a snap of Demi Lovato's new single "Sorry Not Sorry." But on Tuesday, People reports she shared a special throwback of herself with her dad, both looking happy.
"I just wanted one last hug for you and to no [sic] how much I really love you," she captioned the photo.
In May, Mel B posted a beautiful photo of herself with her mother and three daughters at an event honoring her father's life.
"My eyes are closed but I see and feel you dad, you are missed every second of everyday me my mum my 3 daughters today celebrated you for being the most important man in our lives," she wrote.
It's wonderful that Mel B has such a strong support system in her family. As mentioned previously, her relationship with her estranged husband Belafonte has been tumultuous, with Mel B claiming that he "threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way."
Mel B was also granted a restraining order against the family's nanny, Lorraine Gilles, after she alleged in a court document that Gilles and her husband had an affair. She also alleged in a court document that the pair had access to "electronic media" that Mel B said made her "fearful that my husband and Lorraine Gilles, either acting in concert with one another or alone, will disseminate the media in an attempt to retaliate for my filing a request for a Domestic Violence Restraining Orders against my husband."
We can only hope that things start to look up for the talented pop star.
