Mel B Was Granted A Restraining Order Against Her Children's Former Nanny

After filing for divorce and being granted a restraining order against her husband, Mel Brown has also been granted a restraining order against the family nanny. In the restraining order filed against her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, the America's Got Talent judge alleges that Belafonte "threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way."
This included physical attacks, forced sexual intercourse with other women, and threatening to release videos he'd taken of of the star during these intimate moments. She also alleges that Belafonte had an affair with the nanny, Lorraine Gilles.
On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight reports that a judge ordered Gilles not to harass Brown and to stay 100 yards away from the singer.
In addition to the restraining order, Mel B was also granted access to a storage locker in Gilles' name that reportedly contained the sensitive videos and photos Belafonte allegedly used as blackmail, as well as Spice Girls memorabilia and photos of Brown's father, who passed away last month.
"As for the electronic media which my husband and Lorraine Gilles have acknowledged possession of, and which [Belafonte] has repeatedly referenced in his threats to destroy my reputation and career, I am fearful that my husband and Lorraine Gilles, either acting in concert with one another or alone, will disseminate the media in an attempt to retaliate for my filing a request for Domestic Violence Restraining Orders against my husband, Stephen Belafonte," read the court papers filed by Brown.
Brown also alleges that Belafonte impregnated Gilles and then used Brown's money in order to pay for the abortion, recovery, and "alleged nanny services."
"When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown's own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children," says Belafonte's lawyers.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Belafonte is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison, as well as spousal support and payment for his legal fees.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
