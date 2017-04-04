The documents obtained by People contain graphic descriptions of many allegations of physical attacks by Belafonte, 41, including: splitting Brown's lip after lashing out at her when he thought she was flirting with Usher while filming The X Factor in 2012; beating her after a Spice Girls performance at the London Summer Olympics in 2012; and choking her while she was preparing for a TV appearance after her Dancing with the Stars finale appearance in 2007. “[He] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way," Brown says in the filing, also claiming that that Belafonte would punish her for her professional successes by "beat[ing] me down to let me know he was in charge."