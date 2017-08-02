There's A Crazy Sale On Flights To Vegas Right Now

Forget about planning that end-of-summer getaway, because there's a crazy-good deal on flights to Las Vegas in January.
Considering that holiday stress is on the horizon, a getaway to the City of Sin could be exactly what you need after being on your best behavior around family. According to The Flight Deal, roundtrip airfare from Chicago to Las Vegas is only $98. That leaves plenty of cash for shows, the tables, and some adult beverages at those famed swim-up bars.
The Flight Deal notes that the dates for the super-low price are limited, so it's best to have options available for your post-holiday escape. Anyone looking to get away can check dates for the entire month of January and the first week of February. That not only syncs up perfectly with the crowds leaving the Strip, it's probably a great time to escape the hectic back-to-work stress that comes after the winter celebrations.
The sub-$100 price tag is almost too good to be true. Last month, prices on the same route dipped to $128, which seemed pretty great at the time, but doesn't compare to the January fares. Of course, there's no reason you can't get away to Vegas now and take a second trip in 2018, especially if you've got some experience at the blackjack tables. In that case, the trip could pay for itself with a few smart hits and split pairs.
If you're already brushing up on your card shark skills, make sure to read the fine print, since low-priced airfares come with very specific stipulations — no refunds or steep charges for changing your booking — and extra fees for baggage.
