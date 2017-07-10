These Super-Cheap Flight Deals Will Definitely Make Your Monday A Bit More Bearable

Yep, it's Monday and you're back at the office again. Ugh. We know. If the Monday doldrums are getting to you, the prospect of a weekend away — Vegas, perhaps? Or to visit your college friends in Chicago you haven't seen in forever? — is sure to perk you up. And with all the fantastic flight deals that hit our inbox this morning, we definitely see a trip in your future.
We rounded up the best of today's cheap flight deals, starting with the lowest prices (courtesy of SmarterTravel). As always, book them fast as they could be gone in just a few hours — plus, always make sure to price-compare across different airlines and watch out for hidden fees. Also, always read the fine print, as some of these flights have advance-purchase and other requirements. Click the links ahead for more details on these deals.
Advertisement
Advertisement