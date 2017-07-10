Story from Travel

These Super-Cheap Flight Deals Will Definitely Make Your Monday A Bit More Bearable

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Getty Images.
Yep, it's Monday and you're back at the office again. Ugh. We know. If the Monday doldrums are getting to you, the prospect of a weekend away — Vegas, perhaps? Or to visit your college friends in Chicago you haven't seen in forever? — is sure to perk you up. And with all the fantastic flight deals that hit our inbox this morning, we definitely see a trip in your future.
We rounded up the best of today's cheap flight deals, starting with the lowest prices (courtesy of SmarterTravel). As always, book them fast as they could be gone in just a few hours — plus, always make sure to price-compare across different airlines and watch out for hidden fees. Also, always read the fine print, as some of these flights have advance-purchase and other requirements. Click the links ahead for more details on these deals.
Advertisement
$82: Minneapolis to Chicago roundtrip flight on United.
$98: Houston to Atlanta roundtrip flight on Southwest.
$128: Las Vegas to Chicago roundtrip flight on Spirit Airlines.
$136: Newark, NJ, to Cincinnati, OH, roundtrip flight on United.
$147: Dallas to Las Vegas roundtrip flight on Spirit Airlines.
$228: Raleigh, NC, to Boston roundtrip flight on Delta.
$326: Philadelphia to Los Angeles roundtrip flight on Spirit Airlines.
$360: Seattle to Atlanta roundtrip flight on Southwest.
Advertisement

More from Travel

R29 Original Series