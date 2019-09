This Hotline Is Here To Solve All Your Self-Tanning Problems

That's right: It's a hotline that's dedicated to all your burning self-tanning questions, available 24/7. For those of you who were born after 1996, hotlines were all the rage in the '80s and '90s serving as anonymous call centers for everything from sex to relationship advice. (It even inspired one noteworthy R&B single — you know the one.) These days, these kinds of phone lines are used primarily for emergencies, but Tan-Luxe is offering a new 1-800 number of sorts so you never have to mess up your self-tanner again.