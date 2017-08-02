If you’ve got a glitter-filled iPhone case, you might want to take a closer look at it. The United States Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on more than 260,000 glittery iPhone cases in the US, Mexico, and Canada. The glitter and liquid can leak out of the case, causing skin irritation, blisters, or burns.
The iPhone cases in question are produced by the electronics company MixBin that makes cases to fit iPhone models 6, 6s, and 7. Retailers like Victoria’s Secret, Tory Burch, Nordstrom Rack, and Amazon all carry MixBin’s glittery cases, so make sure to check the brand of your case in addition to the manufacturer.
Advertisement
Worldwide #Recall: +270K iPhone cases by @mixbin; reports of skin irritation and burns; Act Now: https://t.co/aaKQVqy0w2 pic.twitter.com/JeFT3PTNr1— U.S. CPSC (@USCPSC) August 1, 2017
According to the U.S. Product Safety Commission, the cases have caused 24 reports of skin irritation across the world. Of those accounts, 19 came from the United States. One consumer said her case caused permanent scarring after a chemical burn, while another consumer reported burns and swelling on her upper body, face, and hands.
In a press release, MixBin said you should contact the company immediately for reimbursement if you think you have one of these cases. But don’t throw it out right away — MixBin said it will release instructions detailing how to properly dispose of the cases.
If you’re not sure if your glittery iPhone case is one of MixBin’s, it might be a good idea to just switch it out anyway. After all, there are so many options out there, from cases with inspiring quotes, to ones with adorable designs that won’t break the bank.
Your iPhone case can even make doing your makeup easier. So, ditch the potentially dangerous glittery case and treat your iPhone to a new look.
Advertisement