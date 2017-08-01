Louis Tomlinson Called Out Justin Bieber For Canceling His Tour

When Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates for his Purpose World Tour, citing the need to take time for himself, disappointed fans were split into two camps. Some felt let down by the superstar, which is understandable, and others saw the importance of Bieber taking time off for self-care. However, Teen Vogue reports that Louis Tomlinson, a star who can probably relate to what Bieber is going through, had some harsh words for the singer.
During an appearance on 92.3 AMP Radio, Tomlinson said that there's nothing that he wouldn't do for his fans. And while he respects that everyone needs a mental-health break now and then, the ex-One Direction member noted that he always put his fans first.
"Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you're signing up to something, you should see it through," Tomlinson said during the interview. "There's never enough that I can say or do for the fans."
Bieber did offer up an apology to his loyal legion of Beliebers, saying, "I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed."
The statement shows that Bieber feels pretty strongly about his fans, too. While Tomlinson may not have meant to discount Bieber's feelings towards his fans, it's clear that both artists appreciate everyone that supports them. After a few days, it's safe to say that most fans probably support Bieber's decision to take time off, especially if it was taking a toll on the singer's mental well-being.
The cancellation of the Purpose World Tour came after a slew of less-than-flattering moments, including the cancellation of meet-and-greets, telling fans that they were being too loud during his shows, abruptly ending his sets, all after tacking a slew of additional dates onto his original schedule.
