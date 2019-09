A Canadian Farm Is Offering Dance Classes With Alpacas

People do all sorts of things to get themselves excited to work out, but there's nothing that gets you up and going quite like exercising with animals . From yoga with goats to squats with dogs , the ability to pet some furry friends after (or even during) a workout sesh is a great incentive. So, we're not even surprised to see a more obscure species finding its way into workout classes: 313 Farms in Manitoba, Canada is offering dance lessons with alpacas this summer, Travel & Leisure reports.