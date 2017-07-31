Tomi Lahren Rails Against Obamacare, Admits She's Still On Her Parents' Insurance

In one of Politicon's most highly anticipated events, liberal comedian Chelsea Handler interviewed right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren. Although there were no shortage of jaw-dropping moments, Lahren's admission that she's still on her parents' health insurance was arguably the most memorable.
Handler and Lahren's discussion about healthcare and the Affordable Care Act started out fairly predictably. Although she acknowledges it needs improvements, Handler supports the ACA and pointed out that "it's helped 22 million people." Lahren stated that she "believe[s] in repealing Obamacare." But when Handler asked Lahren where she gets her own insurance, things took an unexpected turn.
Advertisement
“Luckily, I am 24, so I am still on my parents’ plan,” Lahren responded. A key feature of the Affordable Care Act allows people ages 26 and under to stay on their parents' plans, so Lahren is directly benefiting from the very same legislation she criticizes.
"Now for me, if that were taken away from me, I’m okay, I don’t need it," Lahren continued. "If it is to the betterment of a free-market system and health care is going to be better for it, I’m okay with that."
Lahren went on to insist that she's not against every aspect of Obamacare, presumably because she wasn't left scrambling to buy her own insurance after being fired by Glenn Beck and The Blaze in April.
She added that her main issue with the Affordable Care Act is the expansion of Medicaid. "If you can get your health care free and you can be subsidized, why would you work? There are other entitlements that help them there as well," Lahren asserted. "That is the problem to me with the overgrown entitlement state."
During the interview, Lahren echoed many of the Trump administration's talking points. She attacked the media for unfair coverage, blamed the Republicans who didn't vote to repeal and replace Obamacare, defended Trump's lies as "exaggerations," and threw in a comment about Hillary Clinton's emails.
Advertisement