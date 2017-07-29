American Crime Story: Katrina may not be happening after all. "That just kind of got stalled," series director Anthony Hemingway told The Hollywood Reporter during a summer press tour for the Television Critics Association. "We're all standing by waiting to find out what's happening."
Ryan Murphy, writer and director of American Horror Story and Scream Queens first announced that the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina would be a subject of a forthcoming installment of American Crime Story back in January 2016. The cast had previously been announced to include Dennis Quaid, Annette Bening, and Matthew Broderick. "I want this show to be a socially conscious, socially aware examination of different types of crime around the world," Murphy said in the announcement. "And in my opinion, Katrina was a fucking crime — a crime against a lot of people who didn’t have a strong voice and we’re going to treat it as a crime. That’s what this show is all about."
Only six months later, FX announced that another installment was already in the works. Versace, which will star Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martine, Glee-alumni Darren Criss, and Edgar Ramirez. Both were set to air in 2018, but there was one major twist: Versace would be airing before Katrina. A future season is said to be centered around the Monica Lewinsky scandal.
According to Katrina director Anthony Hemingway, who also directed the first five episodes of The People V. O.H. Simpson, there is a chance that Katrina won't happen at all. "Nothing has really been done. We haven't started prep on it at all," Hemingway revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. "Who knows. It's all up to Ryan Murphy."
