J.K. Rowling Helped Sort This Late Night Host Into The Right Hogwarts House

In a recent interview on The Late Show, actress and former correspondent on The Daily Show Jessica Williams regaled the show's host, Stephen Colbert, with the story of how she was sorted into the Gryffindor house by none other than J.K. Rowling herself. It began when the beloved author followed Williams on Twitter. As it turns out, the two share the same birthday.
Rowling, the angelic person that she is, direct messaged the actress and creator of Netflix's The Incredible Jessica James to wish her a happy birthday along with a lovely, heartfelt compliment about William's work on The Daily Show. (Pause to appreciate the woman-to-woman support!) Williams responded how anyone would respond to a message from J.K. Rowling – by proceeding to freak out, redraft, and perfect a response. Over months, this exchange blossomed into a friendship, and the two ended up grabbing drinks in London.
It is at this point that Stephen Colbert's curiosity was piqued and he had to know if J.K. Rowling also followed him on Twitter. His genuine excitement when he discovered that she did could not be contained, and he instantly drafted a direct message to Rowling with the help of Williams. Rowling, game to play sorting hat a second time, responded to Colbert sorting him into Ravenclaw but "with Gryffindor undertones." It seems like Ravenclaw would be the perfect house for Colbert given his witty sense of humor.
We have probably all at one point or another tried to figure out which Hogwarts house we would be sorted into. Secretly, we all wanted to be in Gryffindor like the series' protagonists Harry, Ron, and Hermoine, but as we grew up with the books, we came to love each house in its own way. Your sorting hat results may have even been a discussion amongst your friends. Sure, it had no effect on your everyday life, but when that Hogwarts letter FINALLY came in the mail, you knew you'd be ready. Last I checked, I was Gryffindor with some definite Ravenclaw tendencies.
Moral of the story: this is proof that sometimes sliding into someone's DMs is the best thing you could do.
