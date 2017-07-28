It just so happens the fictional Minna and Thalberg’s actual wife, Norma Shearer, share a lot in common. Both women were born internationally — Minna to an impoverished family in Ireland, Shearer in the well-off suburbs of Canada — and went on to become actresses. Throughout The Last Tycoon, it’s made clear Minna was the biggest star of Thalberg’s Brady-American Pictures, and, apparently, America’s sweetheart. Yet, with Monroe still chasing an elusive Academy Award during season 1, it seems Minna never took home acting’s top honors before her abrupt death. On the other hand, Shearer won Best Actress in 1930 for her pioneering performance in The Divorcee, where her character cheats on her husband with his best friend after learning of his own affair. She achieved this against the likes of screen queen Greta Garbo. Interestingly, Shearer’s competition in the race was also technically herself, as she was also nominated for 1929’s equally racy Their Own Desire, which also featured a ton of cheating, divorce, and romantic upheaval. Just like Minna, Shearer was obviously one of the biggest stars in her husband’s studio, with a rabid, dedicated fan base to prove it.