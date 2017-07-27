By now we can probably all safely agree that Simone Biles is a gift to humankind. And the Olympic athlete just gave us yet another gift — proof that she really is just like one of us (you know, plus a few gold medals).
Biles took to Twitter on Thursday to share images of herself post-wisdom tooth removal, and a promise of a funny video to come. Let's just say, she definitely delivered.
"Wisdom teeth — gone. At least I get to be home and catch up on some shows," she wrote. "PS, I have a funny video for y'all from this!!!"
Advertisement
wisdom teeth - gone ??♀️— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017
atleast I get to be home & catch up on some shows ?? ps I have a funny video for y'all from this!!! pic.twitter.com/DO70VHwHO0
Biles posted the video minutes later, and it does not disappoint. In what looks to be an anesthesia-induced fog, she bops her head around and pretends to be driving a vehicle of some sort. It's difficult to make out exactly what she's saying, but whatever it is apparently is hilarious, judging by the laughs that can be heard in the background.
uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! ? Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017
Her video proves something we all should already know, given how many of these post-wisdom tooth removal videos go viral. (Remember that one time two brothers convinced their sister that zombies were real, and after them?) Anesthesia is the great equalizer, and it makes us all do really strange and sometimes, kind of ridiculous things.
If it makes you feel better, I cried after I got mine out bc I didn't remember the lyrics to a Nicki song on the radio ?— CeeCee (@MinajEfuru) July 27, 2017
Woooo....that anesthesia sure makes us feel some type of way ???? pic.twitter.com/nZJkImOJeO— ✨ Afia ✨ (@afiab) July 27, 2017
I woke up doing sign language to communicate. ? ...I don't know sign language. ?— Leticia de la Garza (@LDLG) July 27, 2017
Let me guess wisdom teeth huh. Yep I was Flash Gordon defender of the Universe and turned in to Knight Rider. I feel you lol— Big Bell (@TheRealBigBell) July 27, 2017
So please go out and thank whatever God or Gods you believe in — or just thank science if God(s) aren't your thing — for giving us this precious video. We didn't know we needed to see Simone Biles — Olympic gymnast extraordinaire, Dancing With The Stars alum, and all-around badass human — hopped up on anesthesia, but we clearly did.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement