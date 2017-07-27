RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer Reveals She's Still Dating CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth

Real Housewives of New York's Carole Radziwill has a gift. In February, she set fellow cast member Tinsley Mortimer up on a blind date with CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth, and despite the fact that the first date involved Mortimer openly talking about how she still wears her wedding ring, and how drinking Tito’s makes her feel more like herself, the couple is apparently still together. Last night the two New York Housewives stopped by Andy Cohen’s clubhouse for Watch What Happens Live, and while there, Mortimer confirmed that she is still seeing Kluth.
The 41-year-old’s relationship came up when Andy Cohen asked audience members to rate Mortimer's dating game. The scale stalled at about six, which is honestly generous, but in order to prove how much game she has, the Real Housewife brought the fact that she was able to land the King of the CouponCabin. After Andy asked if she's a serial monogamist, Mortimer responded, "I'm happier when I'm in a relationship, but it doesn't mean that I create something out of nothing... Scott is amazing, Carole was great at setting us up. He's an incredible guy and I'm just lucky to have met him. I feel grateful to Carole and I have a great guy. It's awesome."
We're just glad Mortimer found someone who could sit through an awful first date, and still want to whisk her off to Miami for a week immediately after. In last night's episode of RHONY, Mortimer received flowers from Kluth with a card that read, "Thank you for the best and longest first date ever." So, perhaps Tinsley will soon become Mrs. CouponCabin, a ridiculous title for sure, but it's still a step up from "Topper's Wife."
