Curb Your Enthusiasm is about to embark on its ninth season after taking a six-year break, and by the looks of its lineup, this could be the series at its best. The Hollywood Reporter writes that in addition to Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, JB Smoove, and Mary Steenburgen, the show will feature appearances by Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Brownstein, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, and even Judge Judy.