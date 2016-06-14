Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back. Larry David’s improvised show will return for its 9th season, HBO announced Tuesday.
“In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned,’” Larry David said in the release of his decision to bring the show back.
HBO is, understandably, over the moon.
“We’re thrilled that Larry has decided to do a new season of Curb and can’t wait to see what he has planned,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in the release.
There are no other details about the return, including its premiere date, proposed topic, or final cast, available at this time. The show last aired five years ago, with the season featuring a return to New York for the main characters.
So, let’s irresponsibly speculate about what the next season could hold!
Having finished Seinfeld with a proper finale, Larry David decides to give Curb Your Enthusiasm the exact same satisfactory ending?
Maybe Larry is mistaken for Bernie Sanders and, after a series of tragic and increasingly improbable misunderstandings, is elected president?
Larry David plays in the NBA?
Larry David, unsatisfied with how his Saturday Night Live tenure ended, decides to give Saturday Night Live a satisfactory final episode?
