"I think there was a period of time in high school, when we all — everyone except Cristal — diverged a little bit. I, for a second, thought I might do something in the medical field. Kenna thought she might do something in graphic design. And Katie thought she might go be a professional soccer player. But when it came down to it and the three older girls were graduating [Ed. note: Alisa is about two years younger than the other three band members], it was this pinnacle moment of, 'Okay, are you guys gonna go off to college, and is this gonna end?' We'd been in it for, like, eight years... And we all just decided, 'Forget our other plans, let's all do music.' None of us really wanted to be doing anything else, so we just decided to drop everything and just really go for it."